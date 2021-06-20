VN news ticker: Brennauer, Martin add to German TT title haul, Jacopo Mosca suffers long list of injuries in TT crash

Lisa Brennauer, Tony Martin add to German TT title haul

Old habits die hard for German veterans Lisa Brennauer and Tony Martin.

Martin scored his tenth national TT title Saturday, while Brennauer made it four with her victory in Öschelbronn.

Martin said the extreme heat of southwest Germany made his winning effort even tougher.

“I had to go deep,” he said. “The weather conditions were extreme. The heat made this time trial extra tough. Especially in the second part of the race, it hurt.

“It is special to win this title for the tenth time. I am looking forward to riding in my country’s jersey in time trials for another year.”

The 36-year-old will first display his 2021 champion’s jersey when he rolls out for stage 5 of the Tour de France, the first of two TTs in the race.

Brennauer, 33, also referenced the heat.

“Thanks to my support crew here, to our team and partners, and to everyone that has been supporting me to get the German flag around my chest,” she wrote.

“Amazing how coach Daniel Healey got me fit to the point and helped me to master the heat.”

Brennauer will defend her German road title Sunday.

Jacopo Mosca suffers swathe of horror injuries in Italian TT championships crash

Jacopo Mosca has suffered a horrific list of injuries after crashing at the Italian TT championships Friday.

“The Italian rider crashed heavily yesterday during the Italian TT Championship,” read a statement from his Trek-Segafredo team Saturday.

“He never lost consciousness and he was transported to the Forlì hospital. Late last night, after the first treatment and checks, he was moved to Cesena’s hospital where he will stay for the next days.”

Medical checks Saturday morning and evening revealed that the 27-year-old suffered a fractured collarbone and scapula, fractured vertebrae and ribs, and two pneumothorax, one of which required a chest drain.

“In addition, Mosca also suffered a slight head trauma and a scan has been performed to exclude any further consequences. The outcome was negative,” read the team statement.

“On Monday the doctors of Cesena hospital, in agreement with the Trek-Segafredo team medical staff, will decide if Mosca will require an osteosynthesis surgery to reduce the fracture of the scapula and collarbone.”

Despite his long list of injuries, Mosca was still able to send a message out to his teammates ahead of the road nationals Sunday.