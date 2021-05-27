VN news ticker: Brandon McNulty, Joe Dombrowski to ride Critérium du Dauphiné, Giulio Ciccone out of Giro d’Italia

Brandon McNulty, Joe Dombrowski to ride Critérium du Dauphiné

Brandon McNulty and Joe Dombrowski will headline the UAE-Team Emirates squad at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which starts Sunday. McNulty will lead the team’s GC ambitions with Tadej Pogačar riding the Tour of Slovenia later this month for his final Tour de France preparations.

McNulty was previously slated to ride the Giro d’Italia, but a late change in his program will see him race the Tour instead. Dombrowski returns to racing at the Dauphiné after he crashed out of the Giro during the first week, a day after winning his first grand tour stage.

“After my last race I got to travel back to the US and went to do altitude training in Flagstaff which is less than a couple of hours from where I live,” McNulty said.

“I’m excited for the Dauphiné. I’m not exactly sure where my form is at because you never really know when you’re training at altitude, but I’m looking forward to get back stuck into the racing.”

UAE-Team Emirates for the Critérium du Dauphiné: Camilo Ardila, Mikkel Bjerg, Sven Erik Bystrom, Joe Dombrowski, Alexander Kristoff, Brandon McNulty and Ivo Oliveira.

Giulio Ciccone quits Giro d’Italia after stage 17 crash

Giulio Ciccone pulled out of the Giro d’Italia due to illness and injury just days before the race is set to arrive in Milan. The Italian rider turned up at the start line of stage 18 and signed on, but the team’s doctor decided to take him out of the race for his own safety.

Ciccone was Trek-Segafredo’s main GC hopeful after a disappointing start to the race from Vincenzo Nibali. He dropped several places down the overall standings, to 10th, after a difficult stage 17 that saw him chase back from a mechanical problem and a crash ahead of the final climb.

He suffered a heavy contusion to his back and left hand in the crash.

“Unfortunately, the rider will not be at the start of the stage. Despite a troubled night, with a slight fever, Ciccone signed his presence at the signature podium,” the team wrote in a statement.

“But after a further evaluation of the team doctor just before the start, considering the general state of strong debilitation, the team decided to stop him to safeguard his health and safety in the race.”

Unfortunately @giuliocicco1 won’t start stage 18. The rider had a hard night with a fever. He initially signed his presence at the podium but, after a further evaluation by team doctor, considering his heavily weakened state, the team decided to stop him to safeguard his health pic.twitter.com/t4hhxYohqC — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) May 27, 2021

Nick Schultz out of Giro d’Italia with broken hand

Team BikeExchange will be one man down for the remainder of the Giro d’Italia after Nick Schultz left the race with a broken hand. The Australian was caught up in the same crash on the descent of the Passo di San Valentino during stage 17 that put Remco Evenepoel out of the race.

“Unfortunately following a crash today we can confirm that Nick Schultz has fractured the 5th metacarpal on his left hand,” the team wrote on social media. “As a result he will not start tomorrow’s stage 18. He will undergo further examination to determine if surgery is needed.”

Team BikeExchange is currently in line for a podium spot at the Giro d’Italia with Simon Yates attacking on the final climb to move into third place overall at 3:23 behind race leader Egan Bernal. Schultz is the first of the team’s riders to abandon race.