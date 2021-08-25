VN news ticker: Brandon McNulty back in racing action, USA takes cycling silver on opening day of Paralympics

Brandon McNulty back in action at trio Belgian and Dutch races

After a month-long break from racing following the Olympic Games, Brandon McNulty will be back in action at a trio of Belgian and Dutch races this week. McNulty finished sixth in the men’s road race in Tokyo after helping his teammate Tadej Pogačar to victory at the Tour de France earlier in June.

The American rider will be part of a seven-man team competing at the Druivenkoers-Overijse on August 26, the Brussels Cycling on August 26, and the seven-day Benelux Tour beginning Monday. McNulty will be joined by Fernando Gaviria, Mikkel Bjerg, Finn Fisher-Black, Marc Hirschi, Vegard Stake Laengen, and Max Richeze.

Gaviria will head the team’s ambitions in the early races as he looks to build upon his recent win at the Tour of Poland, which was his first victory in almost a year.

“My motivation is really high coming into this next block of racing in Belgium. The team is bringing a balanced squad, so I think we’ll have a lot of options for big results,” Gaviria said. “Personally, my condition is good. I was able to take a nice victory in Poland and I’m really focused for a strong end of season.”

USA takes cycling silver medal on opening day of Paralympics

Shawn Morelli rode to silver C4 3,000-meter individual pursuit Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Shawn Morelli claimed the first Paralympic cycling medal for Team USA, taking silver in the women’s C4 3,000-meter individual pursuit. The track cycling program got underway at Izu Velodrome Wednesday with four gold medals on offer.

Morelli put in the second quickest time in qualifying, despite having to deal with a delay to her ride. In the final, Morelli went up against Emily Petricola, who had broken the world record in qualifying. The Australian set a blistering pace, and she caught and passed Morelli after 2,000 meters.

Canada’s Keely Shaw took the bronze medal ahead of Australian Meg Lemon.

Australia had a great day on the Izu boards with another gold medal from Paige Greco in the women’s C3 3,000 individual pursuit.

The 24-year-old broke the world record twice on her journey to gold, first in qualifying and again by a further two seconds in the final to beat China’s Wang Xiaomei by a convincing margin. Meanwhile, Denise Schindler took the bronze medal.

In the Women’s C5 3,000-meter Individual Pursuit, Sarah Storey put in a dominant performance to storm to her 15th Paralympic gold medal — her 10th in cycling. Storey broke the world record in qualifying to set up an all-British final with Crystal Lane-Wright. She made quick work of her teammate, passing Lane-Wright just after the halfway mark.

Marie Patouillet of France dominated the bronze medal contest, beating New Zealand’s Nicole Murry by more than five seconds.

The @AUSParalympics cycling team opened the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics in extraordinary style with gold medals and world records to @AusCyclingTeam duo Paige Greco and Emily Petricola on the opening day of Track #ParaCycling competition at Izu Velodrome.https://t.co/XrLsos7hBM — AusCycling (@AusCyclingAus) August 25, 2021

The final gold medal of the day was awarded in the tandem 4,000-meter Individual Pursuit. The Netherlands pairing of Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos romped to victory. They caught and passed the defending champion Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby (Great Britain) before the line to seal a convincing win.

Poland’s Marcin Polak and pilot Michal Ladosz paced their effort perfectly to beat France’s Alexandre Lloveras and Corentin Ermenault and take bronze.

Full results can be found here.