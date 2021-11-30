VN news ticker: Bos retires, becomes coach for Chinese track team; Burgos BH unveils 2022 kit

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Theo Bos retires and becomes coach for Chinese track team

Multiple track world champion Theo Bos has called time on his long career and will take up a new role as a coach for the Chinese track team in the build-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Bos’ career has spanned 20 years across multiple disciplines, but his biggest successes came on the track.

He has won world championship titles in the sprint, kerin, and the one-kilometer time trial, as well as nine other medals at worlds level. He spent several years racing on the road from 2009 and contested two grand tours, but he returned to the track for the latter part of his career and has been working as a pundit for Dutch television in recent years.

Bos told the Dutch podcast In Het Wiel that he had spent time weighing up the decision to work for the Chinese track team, particularly in light of the recent concerns around Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused the former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

“I had a list of pros and cons. How they deal with people there was of course one of the cons. I talked to my new boss about it, but she couldn’t say much about it over the phone,” he said. “I’ve thought about it and if I don’t go, nothing will change.

“Can I talk about these things publicly? I don’t know, I’ll see. If I don’t like it anymore, I can always come back. In any case, I want to try not to look at how they are doing there through Western glasses.”

Burgos BH reveals new kit for 2022

Spanish ProTeam Burgos BH has unveiled its new kit design for the 2022 season, which has been designed by the Finisseur brand. The squad showed off its new colors at the recent Solidarity Criterium, which was organized by Matteo Trentin in Monaco over the weekend.

Burgos BH is known for its purple kit in the peloton and the team has decided to keep the color but opted for a brighter shade that will make it even easier to spot in the bunch.

“The team’s satisfaction with the Finisseur garments and the brand’s with the team’s performance in 2021,” team manager Julio Andrés said. “We have met our goal, which was none other than to bring the Finisseur values, show our combativeness and help them so that the fans can know the quality of their products. We are both proud and grateful to be able to extend our agreement, and we have the ambition to continue improving together with them.”