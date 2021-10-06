VN news ticker: Bernard Tapie dies, Marc Reef new coach at Jumbo-Visma, Ben Healy to EF

Team sponsor Bernard Tapie dies at 78

Bernard Tapie, the French tycoon who brought Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond together in the 1980s, died this weekend. He was 78.

The French business tycoon led a varied and colorful life, including stints as a politician and minister, an owner of a soccer club, a spell in jail, as well as ownership in Adidas and other major companies.

He died at his home after a long bout with cancer, family members confirmed.

One of his most endearing ventures, at least for cycling fans, was his involvement with La Vie Claire, a then-struggling health food chain that today operates more than 350 supermarkets across France.

Tapie created the cycling team that bore the stores’ name in 1984, and the team dominated the Tour de France during its brief but dramatic run in the peloton.

The super-team wore jerseys marked with red, yellow and blue cubes of a Mondrian-inspired kit in what remains one of cycling’s most iconic jerseys.

Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond won back-to-back editions of the Tour de France during the team’s short but glorious run from 1984-86 under the La Vie Claire banner. Toshiba took over the sponsorship in 1987 until the team’s collapse in 1991.

Tapie, one of France’s most famous (and infamous) business tycoons, also bought Look pedals and helped introduced the first step-in pedals in the peloton.

Marc Reef joins Jumb0-Visma staff

Marc Reef will join Team Jumbo-Visma as a coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Reef worked at Team DSM after more than a decade, and signed for two years with the team of Richard Plugge.

“I want to continue to develop as a coach. I think a new environment can contribute to that. After a number of intensive meetings, I am convinced that I will find such an environment at Team Jumbo-Visma,” he said. “I want to thank Team DSM for their trust and for giving me a chance to start my career as a coach. During that period, including many highlights, I learned a lot. However, now the time has come to take the next steps.”

Ben Healy to join EF Education-Nippo

Ireland’s Ben Healy is set to make his WorldTour debut with EF Education-NIPPO for the 2022 season.

Healy won across the U23 calendar, including stage wins at Giro Ciclistico d’Italia (the Baby Giro), the Ronde de l’Isard, and both the Irish road and U23 time trial championships, in addition to a slew of top-10 stage and overall results, all since the pandemic began.

“When I started to talk with the team, it was clear the team had a plan for me,” Healy explains. “That meant so much to me. It wasn’t just, ‘Yeah, he’s got a few decent results, might as well just sign him.’ There was thought behind where I’d fit into the team.”

“His skill set is he knows how to get in breaks that make it to the line and he knows how to win out of those breaks once he’s in them,” EF Education-NIPPO CEO Jonathan Vaughters said. “There aren’t that many guys that have that skill set. That’s the skill that Ben’s shown over and over again in the U23 races.”