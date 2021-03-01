VN news ticker: Belgians Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert in for Olympic TT, Marc Hirschi’s classics campaign

Belgian riders Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) have been selected for the Olympic men’s time trial.

In an interview with Belgian media, National coach Sven Vanthourenhout did not mention hour record holder Victor Campanaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) as having been initially selected for the squad.

“I realize all too well that Victor would love to go to the Games, but he is also aware that it will be a difficult story for him,” said Vanthourenhout. “It’s not easy for him, I know. I am a bit worried myself, because I know well enough how much we all owe to Victor. As a country, we are now world top in the time trial, but we should never forget that we owe that a lot to him.”

Should Evenepoel’s recovery from a crash at the 2020 Il Lombardia not go as planned, or if Wout van Aert is not able to make the Tokyo trip for any reason, Campanaerts would be named to the racing squad, from his current alternate position.

Marc Hirschi won the 2020 Flèche Wallone. Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images

Marc Hirschi’s classics calendar

Marc Hirschi, a last-minute surprise addition to the UAE Team Emirates squad earlier this year, will be taking on a mix of Spanish and Flemish races this spring, with an eye towards those testing his climbing legs.

The 22-year-old will take the start of the Tour of Catalonia (March 22-28), Tour of the Basque Country (April 5-10), Amstel Gold Race (April 18), Flèche Wallonne (April 21), and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 25).

Hirschi won the 2020 Flèche Wallonne and was second in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as taking stage 12 of the Tour de France and also the overall combativity award at the French grand tour.

The peloton on sector 3 of the 2020 Strade Bianche. Photo: James Startt

Strade Bianche in jeopardy, goes through COVID-19 “red zone”

RCS Sport—the organizers of the Strade Bianche — insist the race in the Tuscany region of Italy will go on in 2021, without cancelation or postponement despite an increase in the COVID-19 infections, and the region is back in a lockdown to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The regions of Siena and Pistoia are currently labeled as “red zones,” and are experiencing more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily.

“Red zones” are cities, municipalities, districts, regions, or entire countries in COVID-19 preventing lockdowns.

In 2020, the race on the white roads was postponed until August 1, from its initial calendar date on March 7. The radically different calendar position resulted in a hot day of racing that saw more than 30 percent of the women’s field and 50 percent of the men’s field abandon before the arrival in Siena. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) won the women’s edition, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visam) won the men’s race.