VN news ticker: Bahrain-Victorious brings new jerseys to Vuelta a España

Here's the news making headlines for Friday, August 13.

Bahrain-Victorious brings new jerseys to Vuelta a España

Mikel Landa, Jack Haig, and the Bahrain-Victorious team will be wearing a special-edition jersey at the Vuelta a España, which rolls out Saturday.

The squad unveiled its limited Alé-produced kits at Thursday’s team presentation. The design is being used to promote the team’s ambition to raise awareness around obesity and diabetes, and the impact physical activity such as cycling can have on mitigating the risks of the illnesses.

The team initials “TBV” take center stage on the chest. Messages such as “30 minutes of exercise a day reduces your risk of diabetes by 25 percent,” “riding away from obesity and diabetes” and “every pedal stroke is a victory” can be seen scattered through the front and back of the top.

The limited kit is likely to be seen at the Vuelta only. The special re-design was prompted to prevent a clash between Bahrain-Victorious’s typical dark red jerseys and the Vuelta’s maillot rojo.

Bahrain-Victorious is looking to further build awareness of obesity and diabetes by challenging the public to take on their own 30 minutes of exercise a day. Participants can track their progress and win prizes through the team’s Strava club.

