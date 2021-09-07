VN news ticker: Ayesha McGowan to make European debut, Remco Evenepoel vows to ride for Wout van Aert at Worlds

Ayesha McGowan to make European debut in France

American rider Ayesha McGowan will make her European racing debut in France with Liv Racing this week.

She will line up for the race, running Wednesday through September 14, at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardeche. Also starting are Pauliena Rooijakkers, Jeanne Korevaar, Sabrina Stultiens, and Evy Kuijpers.

“I have waited so long for this opportunity, so it is very special for me. The hard work is now paying off. There will be some tears of joy,” said McGowan in a team note. “I’ve been really switching my mindset from being afraid of long climbs to being excited about them. I’m really looking forward to seeing how that newfound confidence plays out on the courses at Ardèche. Hopefully, fitness and courage will reinforce each other.”

McGowan, 34, is a strong advocate for inclusivity in cycling, and in 2020 she won the League of American Bicyclists’ inaugural Kitty Knox award, which recognizes a champion of equity, diversity, and inclusion. She is the first Black American woman to race at the top of the sport, and she’s excited about this new opportunity after joining Liv Racing this season.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the team, surprising myself, and if I’m so lucky, being able to appreciate the beautiful atmosphere in the Ardèche,” she said. “Everything else is a bonus. Anyone who knows me knows that I am never afraid to dream big. I will always go for it.”

Remco Evenepoel vows to race for Wout van Aert at worlds

It came down to the wire, but Remco Evenepoel earned his spot on Belgium’s deep elite men’s world championships team that saw some big names left off.

Evenepoel, who pulled out of the Benelux Tour over the weekend, said he is fully committed to team tactics of supporting Wout van Aert in the road race, but left the door open for unforeseen circumstances.

“I am 100 percent behind the tactics, and I am going to throw myself into it,” Evenepoel told Het Nieuwsblad. “It’s obvious that Wout will lead, and everything will be a function of that. But you never know what will happen, for example, if he’s not feeling well or crashes. So many things can happen.”

“But if things go well, everyone will ride flat out for Wout. That’s how we’re going into it, but certain things can change during the race,” Evenepoel said. “But if we enter the final laps in Leuven with Wout still in there, it’s simple. The most important thing to do is that everyone know what to do when Wout is there, and also if he is not there. Everyone knows we have the goal, to become world champion with Wout. But we are also professional enough to have a Plan B, and if need be, a Plan C.”