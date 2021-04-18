VN news ticker: Arnaud Démare nabs sprint in final stage of Valenciana as Stefan Küng wins overall, Chiara Consonni victorious at Vuelta CV Féminas

Groupama-FDJ bosses Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took a narrow sprint win over Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros) and Timothy Dupont (Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen) in the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

It was the Frenchman’s second victory of the race and his third of the season as he shows glimmers of the impressive form that saw him dominate in 2020. Démare will be leading Groupama-FDJ at this year’s Tour de France in a sign of the team’s growing confidence in the 29-year-old.

Overnight leader Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) rolled home behind the bunch kick to secure his GC victory. Küng and Démare’s results cap a dominant performance by Groupama-FDJ at the race. The team goes home with victory at four of the five stages and the overall.

Movistar duo Nelson Oliveira and Enric Mas completed the final podium after the short final stage in Valencia.

Et encore voilà 🤷‍♂️

Stefan Küng remporte le classement général du Tour de Valence ! 😳 pic.twitter.com/cCaEoOsnI2 — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) April 18, 2021

Chiara Consonni wins Vuelta CV Féminas

Chiara Consonni won from a bunch sprint at the one-day Vuelta CV Féminas. The Italian beat Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) and Elodie le Baile (Stade Rochelais) after a strong ride by her Valcar-Travel & Service team.

Valcar had controlled much of the 91-kilometer race as the team looked to set up the bunch sprint, sharing responsibility with Movistar for controlling the pace and monitoring the attacks.

The Italian squad bossed the closing kilometers and hit the final straight with two riders in front of Consonni. The 21-year-old launched her sprint from a long way out, with only Guarischi able to hold her wheel. However, Consonni had the speed and her Movistar rival was unable to come out of the wheel, leaving the Italian to take her second win of the season.