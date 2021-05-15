VN news ticker: Arlenis Sierra wins in Navarra, Tom Dumoulin confirmed for Olympic road race and time trial

Arlenis Sierra beats Ruth Winder, Annemiek van Vleuten at Navarra Elite Classic

Arlenis Sierra (A.R. Monex) outsprinted Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) to top the podium at the Navarra Elite Classic on Friday.

It was the 28-year-old’s first big win since she scored at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2019, and comes just two months after being hit by a vehicle in a training incident in March.

Van Vleuten forced the selection in the final two kilometers with an attack that was marked by Winder and Sierra, and the Cuban had the fastest legs to finish it off.

“I want to dedicate this to my family and friends,” she said.

Two months after the accident in training that compromise the classics campaign, Arlenis Sierra found the best feelings and go an amazing victory at @Vuelta_Navarra «I want to dedicate it to my family and my friends!» #NWEC21 #ARMonex #LivCommitted pic.twitter.com/FN3fX3wp2B — A.R. Monex Women's Team (@armonexwomen) May 14, 2021

Winder finished second and van Vleuten third in the Pamplona sprint.

“I always like to see opportunities to attack, especially in the finale,” van Vleuten said. “It was two K to go, when everyone came back together as we entered Pamplona, and with all sprinters there – I knew Sierra was way faster – I just wanted to take advantage of all chances. I saw a little bridge, and that’s where I went all out before the sprint. I’m proud and happy that I gave it a try.”

Tom Dumoulin selected for Dutch Olympic road race and time trial

Tom Dumoulin has been handed a slot on the Dutch Olympic team, just days after he confirmed that he would return from hiatus to race at next month’s Tour de Suisse.

The Dutch squad confirmed its selection for Tokyo on Friday. Dumoulin will be joined by Bauke Mollema, Wilco Kelderman, Dylan van Baarle and Yoeri Havik for the road race before the 30-year-old challenged for time trial gold four days later.

Dumoulin took silver behind Fabian Cancellara in the 2016 Games, and his long record of TT success was sufficient to earn him a slot for the Tokyo squad said national coach Koos Moerenhout.

“In the Netherlands we have a number of strong time trialists, but the class that Tom already showed in this part is of an exceptional level. I am thinking of his performance at the previous Olympic Games, but also of the world title he won in 2017 (Bergen),” Moerenhout said.

“Tom Dumoulin has indicated that he will start with ambitions in the time trial and the road race and I am convinced that he – together with his team – will prepare optimally. The competition at the Olympic Games will be fierce, but we aim for the highest possible result with Tom.”