VN news ticker: Annette Edmondson announces retirement, Alpecin-Fenix signs Jakub Mareczko

Annette Edmondson announces retirement

Annette Edmondson has become the latest in a long line of top track riders to announce their retirement this season. After competing in the Track Champions League doubleheader in London this weekend, where she finished third in the women’s endurance category, Edmondson that she was physically capable of racing on but that her mind was “done”.

Edmondson spent some successful years on the road during her career, but the bulk of it has been on the velodrome boards. She is a three-time world champion on the track, winning in the omnium and team pursuit, and has an Olympic bronze from 2012 in the omnium.

“I may not have been the ‘perfect’ athlete, but I was me. I wouldn’t have survived the intensity of the elite sporting world without being a little rough around the edges,” Edmondson wrote on her website. “I implore you all to do the same. Never lose yourself, even in the pursuit of your goals. Speak out if you need help and use your team around you. Make a plan, and if you hit a roadblock, make another. The world really is your oyster.

“It’s for this reason I am hanging up the bike. I know I have another few years in me physically, but my mind is done. Whilst I did not achieve my ultimate goal of Olympic gold on the track, I have achieved almost everything else that I set out to do.”

Edmondson was not the only rider hanging up their racing wheels after competing in London at the weekend. Max Levy, Kirsten Wild, Ed Clancy, and Simona Krupeckaitė also made the last competitive appearances at the velodrome.

Jakub Mareczko signs for Alpecin-Fenix

Alpecin-Fenix has bolstered its sprinting line-up for 2022 with the signing of Italian fast man Jakub Mareczko. The 27-year-old spent the last season racing at Vini Zabu after two years at WorldTour level with the CCC Team.

Mareczko is known mainly for his successes outside of Europe with 18 stage wins at the Tour of Taihu Lake, seven at the Tour of Hainan, and a smattering at the Tour de Langkawi, Tour of Turkey, and in San Luis. He won on home soil for the first time in five years in March, taking a stage of the Coppi e Bartali.

“The team is specialized in sprints & one-day races and do great lead-outs. I’m convinced it’s a good choice for me to come here. I’m curious to find out how well I can do sprinting in the Alpecin-Fenix kit,” Mareczko said.