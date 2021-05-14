VN news ticker: Annemiek van Vleuten wins in Spain, Domenico Pozzovivo out of Giro d’Italia

Annemiek van Vleuten wins in Spain

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) returned to her winning ways with victory Thursday at the one-day Emakumeen Nafarroako in Spain’s Navarra region.

She bettered Demi Vollering (SD Worx), with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) coming across the line third.

“It was a hard day with rain, but I was able to turn that to my advantage,” van Vleuten said. “I knew I had to get rid of Vollering, because she already beat me in sprints at Liège and Amstel. It was a complicated finale, and we were outnumbered, so to win makes it taste even sweeter.”

The race opened a busy period of racing in Spain, with a series of one-day races in the Navarra before heading to the Vuelta a Burgos Femininas, May 20-24.

Domenico Pozzovivo forced to abandon Giro d’Italia

The Giro d’Italia lost one of its ever-steady riders when Domenico Pozzovivo decided to pull out.

The Italian veteran crashed twice early in stage 6, and struggled to finish Thursday’s stage. Following a medical assessment, the Qhubeka-Assos captain did not start Friday’s stage.

“I went above the limit just to finish yesterday,” he said. “I’m very sad to leave the Giro because my shape was very good and the team was doing a great Giro. It’s very hard to give up but my left arm, elbow, is in a condition that I can’t stay on a bike in any way so I had to take this decision.

“Yesterday I went above the limit to finish the stage and to have some more hours to see the consequences of the crash,” he said. “During the stage I was in big trouble to stay on the bike so I expected a miracle during the night but it hasn’t happened.”

The 38-year-old started his 15th career Giro, and finished inside the top-10 on five occasions.