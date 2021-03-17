VN news ticker: Annemiek van Vleuten rides with Remco Evenepoel; Deceuninck-Quick-Step lineup for Milano-Sanremo

Annemiek van Vlueten (Movistar Team Women) shared a few images from a recent ride on her Instagram account.

The former world champion rider was on an altitude training camp, in Teide, where she picked up some partners for a ride, and then a bite to eat afterward.

A strong rider herself, van Vlueten also had strong riding partners: She was escorted by Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel and Mikkel Frølich Honoré who brought the champion out of her comfort zone, “especially the last 37km/2,400m of climbing back to [the] hotel.”

Deceuninck-Quick-Step lineup for Milano-Sanremo

Deceuninck-Quick-Step is bringing a very competitive lineup to the Italian monument Milano-Sanremo this Saturday.

Not only will world champion Julian Alaphilippe take the start as one of the favorites for the win, but the “Wolfpack” is also bringing firepower to support the French rider who won the race in 2019.

Kasper Asgreen, Davide Ballerini, Sam Bennett, Tim Declercq, Yves Lampaert, and Zdenek Štybar will have a go at the 299km-long Classicissima.

Alaphilippe is sure to be challenged by former Quick-Step rider Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) who’s looking to add this race to his collection of the four other monuments, as well as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Matthieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

Michael Woods at the 2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes. Photo: James Startt

Michael Woods goes “green”

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) has committed to offsetting his carbon footprint during the 2021 cycling season.

“Ahead of my first WorldTour race of 2021, I am excited to announce that I am making a personal commitment [to] making a positive difference as a professional cyclist,” said Woods on his website. “As one of my actions, I am pledging to make 2021 a carbon-neutral season.”

Woods, a Canadian and new addition to the Israel-based squad managed by the Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams said that as a public figure and notable rider, it was his responsibility to lead by example. He added that even seemingly small actions can add up to a big impact.

“From simple things such as taking a permanent knife, fork, cup, and bowl with me on the road so that I am no longer using plastic utensils and plates during our post-race meals, to rethinking how I eat, and travel, and paying to offset all of the carbon that I emit, for 2021 I am pledging to make this a carbon-neutral season.”