VN news ticker: Annemiek van Vleuten back on trainer after Roubaix crash, Julian Alaphilippe’s new rainbow-theme Specialized

Annemiek van Vleuten back on trainer after Roubaix crash

Annemiek van Vleuten is back turning her legs again already this week, just days after twice fracturing her hip and breaking her shoulder at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Van Vleuten posted a video of herself on a static trainer on Instagram Tuesday as she took the first pedalstrokes of what could be a long recovery process.

“40 hours after the crash … Surprised me also I could do this without pain! Walking is super painful. Guess I choose the right sport,” she wrote.

“I need to sit upright because my shoulder is broken and also a wide saddle, but with this it is possible to sit on a hometrainer without too much pain!”

Van Vleuten was one of the many DNFs of a slippery race across the cobbles Saturday. She recounted on her blog that she had made it as far as the final 15 kilometers of the race, some way behind race leader Lizzie Deignan, when the crash occurred.

“Bye bye holiday. Bye bye recharging. I have done this more often but energy is running out,” van Vleuten wrote soon after the incident, dejected that her off-season plans had been torpedoed.

However it seems the recovery process has been accelerated significantly. Van Vleuten also posted a short video of her tentatively walking on crutches in the Arnhem hospital earlier this week.

“From the advice in Roubaix hospital to stay three weeks in bed completely horizontal… to motivate me to start to walk again within 24 hours of the crash,” she wrote. “I can’t go on holiday but I can make a plan for my revalidation and look forward and this is making a big difference.”

Julian Alaphilippe’s new rainbow-theme Specialized

Julian Alaphilippe has a new color scheme for 2021-2022, even if he’s wearing the same rainbow jersey.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step revealed Alaphilippe’s new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 on Wednesday, complete with a dark rainbow-themed paintjob to mark the Frenchman’s second season as world champion. The muted colors of the new-season bike contrast Alaphilippe’s 2020-2021 machine, which was predominantly white.

.@alafpolak1’s Rainbow Stripes may be the same, but his S-Works Tarmac SL7 has a whole new World Championship look and we love it 😍#tarmacsl7 #iamspecialized pic.twitter.com/l9cKCRhXxc — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 6, 2021

“The [bike was] inspired by the swirling storm of competition. That moment when all of the rider’s effort is being put into the pedals. Their vision starts to blur and their eyes cross,” said Specialized senior graphic concept designer, Tom Briggs.

“If you look at the World Champ top tube logo it’s offset as though their vision was starting to see double … The silver granite represents the swirling of thoughts, emotions, training and everything else that goes into that one singular moment of glory as they become the world champion.”

The deep grey and rainbow scheme is being rolled out across Specialized’s world champions’ bikes for the coming season. Short-track cross-country MTB champions Christopher Blevins and Sina Frei also have similar livery on their mountain bikes.

Alaphilippe debuted his new Tarmac SL7 at Milano Torino on Wednesday, where he placed 25th. He will be back in action at Il Lombardia this weekend.