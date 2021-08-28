VN news ticker: Alexander Kristoff scores first win of the season at Tour of Germany; Married couple Neil and Lora Fachie both score Paralympic gold

Alexander Kristoff scores first win of the season at Tour of Germany

Alexander Kristoff scored his first win of the season at stage 2 of the Deutschland Tour on Friday.

Kristoff made the most of the wet, gritty conditions and a strong leadout from his UAE Emirates teammates to overhaul a strong acceleration from Phil Bahaus (Bahrain-Victorious) in the final kick for the line.

“I like to race in Germany. I have a lot of my wins in this country. I won a stage here last time, and had good memories from that,” he said.

“Today it was good conditions for me … I usually race quite well in these conditions, even though I don’t really enjoy it. After the race when you’ve won, then you enjoy it, so I’m very happy now.

Kristoff had come close a handful of times in recent months, scoring a hatful of top-1os at the Tour of Wallonie and home races the Arctic Race of Norway and Tour of Norway. Friday’s victory came as welcome relief for the sprint veteran, who has not taken the top step since winning the rainsodden opening stage of the Tour de France last summer.

“I’ve been waiting a long time [to win]. I didn’t have a good season this year,” he said. “I was close at the Arctic [Race of Norway] and at the Tour of Norway, so to get the win now finally was a nice feeling.”

Stage 1 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third behind Kristoff and retains a 2-second GC lead heading into another likely sprint stage finishing in Erlangen Saturday.

Married couple Neil and Lora Fachie both score Paralympic gold for Great Britain

Husband and wife Niel and Lora Fachie each won Olympic gold for Team GB in the space of less than 20 minutes Saturday.

Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham bettered their own world record to beat team-mates James Ball and Lewis Stewart for gold in the B 1000m Time Trial. Fachie and Rotherham set a new fastest mark of 58.038.

Around 20 minutes later, Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall retained their B 3,000m Pursuit crown by beating Irish rider Katie-George Dunlevy in the Izu velodrome. Fachie and Hall had also set a world record in their qualifying round.

“We were the first medal ride, we had to deliver, not just did we do it but to see our team-mate [Ball] get the silver as well, breaking the world record… Then to watch my wife go and win gold, it was just unreal,” Neil Fachie said. “Wow, what a day. You never forget this.”

Great Britain also won the Mixed C 1-5 750m Team Sprint, beating China in the final as well as setting a new world record.