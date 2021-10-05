VN news ticker: Alessandro De Marchi wins the Tre Valli Varesine

Alessandro De Marchi wins Tre Valli Varesine

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the 2021 Trois Vallées Varésines, holding off compatriot Davide Formolo (UAE-Team Emirates). Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) finished some 38 seconds behind the lead two, at the front of a chasing group.

The win is De Marchi’s first since 2018.

Pogačar animated the race, bridging to the breakaway group with more than 120km remaining, on the fourth lap of a 12.5km circuit.

Formolo chased, and also made it up to the front group with 10 laps remaining a circuit that included ascending the double-peak climbs of the Casbeno and the Montello.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) launched a gambit to connect with the front of the race, while his team tried to limit the gap to the front.

Pogačar punctured on the eighth lap and dropped back to the main bunch. With his tire issues resolved, he went after a move launched by Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), while Alexander Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) further thinned the herd.

Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Urán (both EF Education-Nipppo) went on the move, but could not make up a 35-second deficit.

On the final, 20km lumpy finishing circuit, De Marchi and Formolo separated themselves from Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), and Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R-Citroën).

Pogačar chased a move by Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), and was joined by Higuita, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates). This group connected with the four that were dropped by De Marchi and Formolo.

De Marchi and Formolo played cat and mouse on the ascents and descents of the Morosolo and the Casciago and went to the line for a two-up finish, lead by Formolo and won by De Marchi.

DEMA WINS IT! ISN WINS IT!@ADM_RossodiBuja won the #TreValliVeresine 🇮🇹 after a heroic escape, beating formolo to the line. You got it, Dema! Congrats! #YallaISN pic.twitter.com/bSlP7FTn4l — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) October 5, 2021

The 100th edition of the Italian semi-classic, in Lombardy, is one of the final races on the calendar for the season, ahead of the weekend’s Il Lombardia.

The Tre Valli Varesine was not contested in 2020 due to the pandemic, and Primož Roglič was not on hand to defend his 2019 title.

