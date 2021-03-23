VN news ticker: Alberto Contador says ‘Gen Z’ redefining peloton, Chris Froome misses selection

Alberto Contador says ‘Gen Z’ redefining peloton

Retired grand tour superstar Alberto Contador said he’s amazed by the performances of a new fleet of young stars in the elite men’s peloton that includes the likes of Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar. Speaking to the Spanish daily El Mundo, the 38-year-old Spaniard called the new generation “beasts” on the bike.

“This generation is a beast,” Contador said. “They’re acting like professionals at 15, they’re very competitive, and they’re breaking all the records.”

Contador signaled Evenepoel as potentially one of the top 5 riders in history, and lauded Pogačar’s aggressive style, adding, “He’s a bit like me, and he likes to attack from far away. He doesn’t wait until until the final kilometer to sprint. Instead, he likes to move very far from the finish line, and it suits him perfectly.”

Also read: Tadej Pogačar and his Merckxian GC winning streak

The Spanish star, who is part of the management group behind the Eolo-Kometa group, said today’s stars don’t specialize in only one aspect of racing.

“We used to specialize in one-week stage races, or grand tours, or the classics. Today’s generation does it all,” Contador said. “[Mathieu van der Poel] is capable of attacking from 60km to go, or go up against the best sprinters, and beat them. He has a lot of charisma and hooks the fans. This is good for cycling.”

Contador, who retired in 2017, wondered if the younger generation will be able to last into the second decade of their respective careers, and cautioned about burnout.

“Like others in his generation, [Wout van Aert] is ambitious, but one wonders how long they can perform at this level and how it will impact their mental wear and tear,” Contador said. “We’ve already seen riders like Dumoulin, Kittel or Kennaugh who left cycling at 30 because they couldn’t handle the pressure.”

Chris Froome can’t follow accelerations at Volta a Catalunya opener

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) did not follow accelerations on the day’s major rated climb in Monday’s opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya. The four-time Tour de France winner was gapped on a first-category climb that broke up the pack.

Froome came across the line 96th at 8:30 back, but he admitted even before the race started he would not be fighting for the overall at the weeklong Spanish race.

Chris Froome looks like he's struggling this afternoon 😰#VoltaCatalunya100 pic.twitter.com/VtGIwMpWLu — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 22, 2021

“I’m just coming off an altitude training block now, so it will be a good test for me to see where my progression is,” Froome told reporters at the race. “I know I’m not going to be personally fighting for the victory here, I won’t be at that level yet.”

Also read: Commentary: ‘Losing faith in Chris Froome’s comeback’

“I’m just taking really one week at a time at the moment, and doing the best I can and seeing where we get to for the Tour,” Froome said. “I’m hoping to see some progression.”

The 100th Volta continues Tuesday with an 18.5km individual time trial at Banyoles.