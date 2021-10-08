VN news ticker: Alberto Contador considered comeback, Alpecin-Fenix rider attacked by bike thieves in London park

Alberto Contador considered one-off comeback for 2020 Giro d’Italia

Alberto Contador ain’t done yet.

The retired Spanish ace revealed to La Gazzetta Dello Sport on Thursday that he is still in top shape – if not a little top-heavy – and that he contemplated making a racing comeback at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

“During the COVID lockdown I trained a lot,” Contador said. “My condition was the same as when I retired [in 2017]. I have a few more kilos, but I would have got rid of them by training.”

“At one point I thought about returning for one race – the 2020 Giro, but in the end, I put it out of my mind.”

Contador, 38, retired at the close of 2017 after amassing a huge haul of GC victories at the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a España. He now works managing the Eolo Kometa team with fellow retiree Ivan Basso.

“El Pistolero” proved he’s still got the edge on the bike earlier this season. After making the promise that he would ride from Madrid to Milan if his team won a stage at this year’s Giro, he promptly – if not reluctantly – covered the 1600km in just six days after Eolo-Kometa scored a standout win with Lorenzo Fortunato on the Zoncolan.

Contador also works for Spanish Eurosport and organizes his own Gran Fondo Contador on Spain’s “Costa Blanca.”

Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexandar Richardson attacked by bike thieves in London park

Alexandar Richardson was violently assaulted by a gang of bike thieves in Richmond Park, London, on Thursday. The British rider was out training when he was attacked by four men on motorbikes who knocked him to the floor before stealing his training bike.

The 31-year-old recounted the shocking experience in a post on his Instagram account Thursday evening:

“Pretty shocking experience today in Richmond Park. Was finishing my training around 3pm when two motorbikes with four men and balaclavas started following me. I knew exactly they wanted to take my bike and started to think what the best thing I could do was.

“I turned around at east sheen roundabout and started riding full speed to the cafe about 500 meters away. They simply rode one of the motorbikes into me at 60kph. I came off the bike and the first motorbike lost control. I held onto my bike however the second motorbike then dragged me and the bike along the floor for another 100 meters.

“After this they pulled out a 15-inch machete, at which point I thought better and let the bike go. I’m pretty cut up and bruised with a swollen hip but tomorrow is another day.”

Richmond Park is a large area in the south west of London that has become a hotbed of city-center riders seeking a quick escape from the London congestion. However, the rise in popularity of the park – and the increasing value of bikes being ridden there – has attracted a swathe of similar incidents in the local area, according to London media.

“Please be careful in the area and note this is becoming a common occurrence in parts of London,” Richardson added. “The police have taken their notes down as armed robbery and hopefully the criminals are found.”