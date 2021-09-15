VN news ticker: Alberto Contador begins ride to Italy, Spain names worlds team without Alejandro Valverde

Alberto Contador begins 1,600km ride to Milan

Alberto Contador is living up to his promise.

In May, Contador said he’d ride from Madrid to Milan if a rider from his Eolo-Kometa team won a stage during the Giro d’Italia. The team lived up to its end of the bargain when Lorenzo Fortunato claimed a stunning win atop Monte Zoncolan, one of the hardest climbs in Europe.

Contador left Madrid this week, and knocked out 365km the first day en route to Milan with a group of riders. Contador, who retired in 2017, created the second-tier team along with his brother, Fran, and former pro Ivan Basso.

Spain names world championships squad without Alejandro Valverde

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde won’t be racing for the stripes this year.

The veteran Spanish rider, who crashed out of the Vuelta a España last month with a broken clavicle, is not part of the eight-rider elite men’s roster revealed Wednesday by the Spanish federation.

Leading for Spain will be Iván García Cortina and Mavi García in the men’s and women’s road races.

Also riding in the women’s team is Ani Santesteban, Sara Martín, Lourdes Oyarbide, Sheyla Gutiérrez, and Eider Merino. Ziortza Isasi will race the time trial.

Joining Iván Cortina will be Carlos Rodríguez (also racing the time trial), Alex Aranburu, Gonzalo Serrano, Imanol Erviti, Gorka Izagirre, Roger Adría and Antonio Soto.

A few other big names were left off, including Ion Izagirre and Luis León Sánchez.