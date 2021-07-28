VN news ticker: Julian Alaphilippe back in action at Clásica San Sebastian, Lucas Hamilton and Michael Matthews to race Vuelta a España

Julian Alaphilippe returns to racing at Clásica San Sebastian

Julian Alaphilippe will be back in action at this weekend’s Clásica San Sebastian.

Former San Sebastian champ Alaphilippe heads up a Deceuninck-Quick-Step crew that also includes Mattia Cattaneo, James Knox and Zdenek Stybar. The Basque race will be Alaphilippe’s first competition since the Tour de France.

We are happy to return this weekend to the beautiful @dklasikoa, one of the best one-day races on the calendar!https://t.co/biBpN1laGc pic.twitter.com/u3a0j4wPo3 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 27, 2021

“San Sebastian is always a hard race, everybody knows that,” sport director Wilfried Peeters said. “You’ve got a lot of climbing and an extremely tough ascent inside the last ten kilometers, which since it has been added to the course, it’s been decisive almost every single time. But we have a solid team, built around a former winner of the race, and we go there with the confidence that we can get a good result at the end of the day.”

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and rising superstar Juan Ayuso (UAE-Emirates) are other top names to watch in Saturday’s race.

Lucas Hamilton, Michael Matthews lead BikeExchange at Vuelta a España

Lucas Hamilton and Michael Matthews are expected to top the team sheet for BikeExchange at next month’s Vuelta a España.

Hamilton will lead a GC push after being forced out of the Tour de France in a crash that also took out his teammate Simon Yates.

“We hope for a good Vuelta a España,” team manager Brent Copeland told Tuttobiciweb .

“We will pay close attention to Lucas. He is a great talent and wants to take revenge after an unfortunate Tour. In addition, we aim for stage victories with Michael Matthews. We still have to see if Esteban Chaves starts, before that we will first see how he comes back from the Olympics.”

Matthews will be looking for a fourth Vuelta stage victory after landing six top-1os and finishing second in the points classification at the Tour this month.