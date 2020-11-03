Video: Vuelta a España stage 13 highlights

While American Will Barta (CCC Team) was in the hot seat for the better part of 90 minutes, it was Primož Roglič who took the win on the final climb — on a nearly 15 percent pitch — of stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España time trial.

Barta posted times at intermediate checkpoints equal to the fastest of the day, which had been set by Nelson Oliveira (NTT Pro Cycling). He finally moved into the hot seat after the last time check.

But it was Roglič who put on a master class in pacing, taking his fourth Vuelta win this year — by just one second.

Watch the highlights of the time trial on stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 13 highights</h3