Taking on one of the most fearsome climbs in all of pro cycling, stage 12 of the 2020 Vuelta a España hit the steep slopes of the Angrilu.

Brit Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) took the stage, and once again, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is in red.

Watch the exciting final kilometer and highlights of stage 12 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 12 final kilometer

2020 Vuelta a España stage 12 highlights