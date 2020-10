A day after Ben O’Conner (NTT Pro Cycling) narrowly missed getting the win off the front of a breakaway, he gets it right on stage 17 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

And, João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) holds on to the Maglia Rosa for a twelfth day.

Watch highlights from today’s riveting racing.

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 17 final kilometer

2020 Giro d’Italia stage 17 highlights