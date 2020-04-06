Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Grandis Bicycles, ISEN Workshop, Normal Bicycles, SaltAir Cycles, and T-Lab.
Today is the final day of VeloNews virtual NAHBS week. We hope you’ve enjoyed this celebration of the artistry of frame building.
Grandis Bicycles, Verona, Italy
Frame: bespoke, handmade in our Verona Laboratory;
Grandis Welding Technology: hard brazing process, with lugs;
Tubing: Custom microalloyed steel Columbus Overmax, exclusive shaping
with final modeling through our hydraulic presses. 25 moulds needed, internally designed and realized;
Downtube logo: engraved, brazed then chrome plated; Brake wires: fully internal frame; Bottom bracket: microcasted Overmax; Fork: microalloyed steel Columbus Overmax, brazed crown fork and
customized shaping curvature; Headtube logo: engraved, silver base with 24kt gold; Exclusive: 90 numbered and limited frames, chromed frame parts. Photo: Grandis Frame: bespoke, handmade in our Verona Laboratory;
Grandis Welding Technology: TIG welding, hard brazed bottom bracket lug; Tubing: microalloyed romboidal steel, differentiated thicknesses; Brake wires: internal frame. External transmission cables also available; Bottom Bracket: microcasted Grandis designed; Fork: kit included, full carbon composite; 1” x 1.5 oversized steerer base
NEW PP12 x 142 mm thru axle; Rear carrier housing stop and adjustable seatpost compatible. Photo: Grandis
Frame: bespoke, handmade in our Verona Laboratory;
Grandis Welding Technology: hard brazing process, with lugs;
Tubing: Custom microalloyed steel Columbus Overmax, exclusive shaping
with final modeling through our hydraulic presses; Minimized sections for getting the maximum lightness;
Brake wires: external shifting cables, internal rear brake; Bottom bracket: microcasted Overmax; Fork: microalloyed steel Columbus Overmax, brazed crown fork and
customized shaping curvature; Headtube logo: engraved, silver base with 24kt gold. Photo: Grandis ISEN Workshop, London, England
A one-track-minded road weapon. Developed with leading UK crit riders and emphasising speed, effortless handling and ‘chuckability’, the R3 was born. There are no allowances for year-round riding or any attempts to make the R3 a do-it-all frameset. Mudguard mounts? For cowards. Rack mounts? No way, grandad! We’ve mounted the rear brake at the BB to maintain the clean lines of the frame, sub-optimal if
you’re commuting every day in slush and slime, but perfect for turning your bestie into a green-eyed monster. We’ve chosen the lightest tubeset possible – a mix of Columbus Spirit and Life – to maintain class-leading stiffness where it is needed most, while minimizing road buzz, thanks to our custom rolled carbon ISP and topper system. Photo: Bobby Whitaker This custom S&S Coupler travel version our All Season is a bike
with a true can-do attitude. It’s a bicycle for adventure and adrenaline that goes beyond the road. Whether you are planning to cross a continent, do a grueling audax, or heading out on a bike packing escapade, the All Season is the bike for you. This is a frameset designed for versatility, allowing you to tailor your wheel and tyre choice to suit your distance, tempo or terrain. Meaning this frameset builds as well into a fast road machine as an endurance mile muncher.
The steel is a custom blend of tubing, specifically selected from the best of what Reynolds, Columbus, and Dedacciai has to offer, to create
an optimal balance of flex and rigidity. To build you a bike which is stiff enough to attack another 20 percent climb out of the saddle, yet comfortable enough to deliver you to the end of a 400km in the best possible condition – considering the circumstances. This bike’s maiden voyage was the 1200km 2019 Paris-Brest-Paris Audax, which the owner completed in 76hours! Photo: Sebastien Klein
We set out to make the ultimate version of our most popular bike, the
All Season. The best titanium tubing from Reynolds, complimented by their 3D printed dropouts, and finished off with liberal amounts of PMW components. The frame has been built around the sweet spot of long-distance comfort and pedal stomping stiffness, while being optimized
to utilize to the fullest the latest generation of top tier componentry from our friends at Chris King, Enve, and SRAM. We also try to bring our award-winning paint skills to what can often be the quite restrained world of titanium frame fabrication, and have created this limited edition scheme to perfectly compliment the amazing new Chris King
anodization. Photo: John Watson/The Radavist Normal Bicycles, Vashon, Washington
The mahogany frame is almost entirely hollow and lined with carbon fiber, making it stiff and light. The carbon provides a responsive ride, while the wood dampens out shock and vibration, allowing for
long comfortable days in the saddle. Photo: Normal Bicycles Full internal cable routing means not only clean lines but also a clean frame. It’s made to get dirty, and is easily hosed down and
wiped clean afterward. The routing is also fully sleeved through the frame, making maintenance a breeze. Simply push the housing in
at the head tube and watch it pop out at the end of the chainstay. Photo: Normal Bicycles
The owner of this bike supplied reclaimed mahogany from his
hundred-year-old dining room table for this build, making it both special and unique. It’s built for versatility and ready for everything from running around town, trekking along the back roads, or bombing through the snow-covered streets of Buffalo, NY. Photo: Normal Bicycles SaltAir Cycles, Salt Lake City, Utah
SaltAir Disc Road eTap AXS; Paint: Dark Matter Finishing; Photo: Ian Matteson T-Lab, Montreal, Canada
T-Lab X3: The most advanced titanium gravel bike in the industry, pushes forward with an optimized configuration. Photo: T-Lab T-Lab R3 Omni: Inspired by the “terroir” where we’re from, the R3 Omni – accommodating up to 35c tires – blazes the path between a premium road racer and a bulletproof gravel bike. Photo: T-Lab
T-Lab Phenom: Next level titanium shapes up to create a lightweight and bulletproof hardtail MTB. Photo: T-Lab