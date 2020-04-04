VeloNews virtual NAHBS week: from rust to rainbows
The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.
The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.
The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.
Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Black Sheep Bikes, chYld, Moots, Pratt Frameworks, and Stein&Fenton.
Black Sheep Bikes, Fort Collins, Colorado
chYld, Seattle, Washington
Moots, Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Pratt Frameworks, Providence, Rhode Island
Stein&Fenton, Illinois, USA
