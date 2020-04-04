The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Black Sheep Bikes, chYld, Moots, Pratt Frameworks, and Stein&Fenton.

Black Sheep Bikes, Fort Collins, Colorado

56.5cm stock sized Gravel Force 22 Build with E13 cranks and cassette. Photo: Black Sheep Bikes

Steel Gravel bike in Rusty Sandpaper, with our Burro Adventure Ti fork. Photo: Black Sheep Bikes

Zipp gravel bar, stem and post in super silver. Photo: Black Sheep Bikes

chYld, Seattle, Washington

To live life with no boundaries or stipulations, with no regard to judgement, translates to the purest sense of individuality. We are chYld and this is how we make bikes. Photo: chYld

First I was a downhiller, then a mechanic, then a mechanical engineer, then a bicycle designer, then a fabricator, and now I do it all at the same time. Photo: chYld

First they said you can’t notch that close to a bend, then they said you can’t bend butted tubes, they said it’s not possible to have a single speed without a chain tensioning system, and you can’t dirt jump a bike with wheels that big, and then they said nobody will be able to learn anything about your brand without some more information. A beach cruiser that rides down hills. It has CNC dropouts, 3D-printed steel gussets, waterjet end caps, CNC bent braces, mandrel bent heat treated tubes, automatic chain tension, and it can be assembled in 20 minutes. Photo: chYld

Moots, Steamboat Springs, Colorado

The Moots Routt RSL. Our 3-bike gravel line bears the name of the county we live in and have used to develop our bikes. The vast number of dirt roads, gravel roads and much heavier gravel roads within the National Forests allows us to understand the spectrum of surfaces a bike like this should be capable of. Highlights of the RSL (race super light) include: double butted tube set, full 3D-printed drop outs and brake mount. Three water bottle locations as standard. A racy 40mm max tire size. Photo: Moots

3D-printed titanium dropouts which includes the thru-axle hole, flat mount brake mount, Di2 wire tunnel and even fender mounts are printed out of 6/4 powder. Photo: Moots

Matte burgundy anodized finish. Photo: Moots

Pratt Frameworks, Providence, Rhode Island

When I started this project, I had a pretty strong gut feeling about it. We wanted to use as many metal parts as possible, steel for the frame (obviously), a mostly aluminum cockpit, and a titanium drivetrain. The goal was to shake things up, and to address the issue of steel vs. carbon in a genuine way. With the weight down to 6.3kg with Ti pedals and an aluminum Omata computer (not plastic) I think we did pretty alright. Photo: Pratt Frameworks

The Superleggera project was intended to provide a foundation for our builds going forward. It pushes the boundaries of what metal bikes and their components can do, and what support they need in order to do it. The name was inspired by Gio Ponti’s infamous Superleggera, which redefined the modern wooden chair. Finished weight for the build came to 13.75 pounds. Photo: Pratt Frameworks

Stein&Fenton, Illinois, USA

The Stein&Fenton MX1 is ready to be part of your next adventure. Photo: Stein&Fenton

Stein&Fenton is based in the USA and proud to produce their frames here as well. Want something special and unique, Stein&Fenton is here to deliver. Photo: Stein&Fenton