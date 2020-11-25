VeloNews Podcast: Why Zwift banned two riders; Magnus Sheffield on his record ride

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss the latest controversy involving Zwift. The virtual cycling platform recently sanctioned two different elite riders on grounds that the riders had allegedly tampered with their riding data.

The story, and the rebuttal from the riders, has left more than one cycling fan scratching his or her head in confusion. Our resident Zwift expert, Ben Delaney, is here to take us inside this story and offer some explainers on how and why Zwift made this decision.

Then, Andrew Hood discusses the strange offseason that Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar is about to have. While most TDF champions party in the months following their victories, Pogačar has been grounded, due to COVID-19. Will this allow him to regroup and focus on 2021?

Finally, junior phenom Magnus Sheffield joins the podcast to discuss his recent record attempt at the 3,000-meter individual pursuit. Sheffield set a time that appears to be both a new U.S. and world record, and he discusses his motivation, training, and power numbers.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Podcast.