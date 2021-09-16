VeloNews Podcast: Fred’s farewell podcast!

Become a Member

It’s Fred Dreier’s final episode of The VeloNews Podcast! Fred is joined by Sadhbh O’Shea, Andrew Hood, and departed editor Spencer Powlison to offer unvarnished opinions on some of the biggest cycling stories of the last five years.

Why is Chris Froome so polarizing? Annemiek van Vleuten or Anna van der Breggen? What will we remember most about Peter Sagan? The list of questions is long, and the takes are weird. It’s a fitting sendoff for the founder of The VeloNews Podcast.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Flobikes, which reminds you to watch the UCI World Road Championships this coming week. You can sign up here.

