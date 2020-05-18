Van Asbroeck extends with ISN for two seasons

Team Israel Start-Up Nation will keep Belgian classics rider Tom Van Asbroeck in team colors for two more seasons.

“I joined this team because I saw a project on the up,” said the 30-year old. “But the great thing that happened to me here was not only the team kept growing – but also me. This team helped me further improve, and what happened in 2019 was the testament of that. So, when the team approached me a few weeks ago, in the middle of the corona crisis and offered me an extension – it was the easiest decision in the world for me.”

Van Asbroeck, who formerly raced at LottoNL-Jumbo and EF Pro Cycling, joined the team in 2019, and won Binche-Chimay-Binche race that season. Team manager Kjell Carlstrom said Van Asbroeck will be an important player as the team continues to build its classics program.

“He is always 100 percent dedicated, has great insight, and helps the team towards success,” Carlstrom said. “He can strengthen both a classics and a grand tour squad, as well as enhance the team spirit with his positive attitude.”

Van Asbroeck the team’s performance director Paulo Saldanha helped him improve his technique in the sprints.

“Saldanha notic(ed) that my upper body position on the bike during sprints was a bit too high. He was analyzing this on video and made me change it, and of course, he was right”. Van Asbroeck said. “Paulo became a mentor to me, but this goes all around the team. I can frankly say that the level of support to the riders is at 110 percent. They trust you.”

Van Asbroeck said he hopes to finish out his career at Israel Start-Up Nation, and expressed his desire to return to racing.

“I have been keeping in shape like all my teammates with the team’s active help,” he said. “I am waiting impatiently for the season renewal and refuse to think of a catastrophic scenario that the whole season will get thrown away. I am optimistic and ready to go.”