USADA hands Jackson Huntley Nash a lifetime ban for multiple anti-doping rule violations

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Cyclist Jackson Huntley Nash has received a lifetime ban from competition from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The organization announced its decision today in response to multiple anti-doping rule violations committed by Nash.

Nash came to the attention of USADA in December 2021 after the organization received a tip from a whistleblower.

USADA’s investigation into the tip found evidence and testimony that Nash was guilty of seven violations, including using the banned substances testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole. Additionally, Nash was found to have trafficked or attempted to traffic prohibited substances to another athlete; encouraged another athlete to use prohibited substances; interfered with USADA’s investigation; and to have retaliated by “filing a meritless petition for a protective order against an individual based in part on the individual’s report to USADA of Nash’s anti-doping rule violations.”

“This is yet another case that demonstrates the power of investigations in the shared fight to protect sport and athletes’ rights,” said USADA CEO Travis Tygart.

“As always, we will thoroughly investigate and act on evidence of doping violations, and greatly appreciate the assistance of those who come forward on behalf of clean sport.”

Nash’s lifetime period of ineligibility is backdated to June 30, 2022, the same day USADA handed him a provisional suspension. Nash’s competitive results on and following December 15, 2021 have been disqualified, and he must forfeit any medals, points, and prizes earned since then. December 15 is the date USADA says that evidence was collected that Nash possessed prohibited substances.

The Marietta, Georgia-athlete most recently competed in a road race in August 2021, according to road-results.com.

Nash was in a relationship with New Zealand professional cyclist Olivia Ray, who recently admitted to taking banned substances. She is currently awaiting the outcome of USADA’s investigation against her, which could yield up to a four-year ban.

More to come…