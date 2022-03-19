USADA bans masters track champion Brian Abers for anti-doping rule violation

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The U.S Anti-Doping Agency confirmed Friday it had handed a one-year ban to Brian Abers for an anti-doping rule violation.

Abers, 56, tested positive for growth hormone Ibutamoren during an in-competition sample at the masters national track championships in September last year.

The Coloradan went on to win the one-kilometer TT for the 55-59 age group. The result has now been voided.

USADA reports that Abers provided information of a dietary supplement he was using prior to the sample collection last summer. The supplement did not list any prohibited substances on the label, but further lab analyses indicated the presence of the prohibited Ibutamoren.

“The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination and the determination that an athlete’s positive test was caused by a contaminated product may result in a reduced sanction, as was the case here,” read a USADA statement.

“If athletes choose to use supplements despite the known risks, USADA has always recommended that athletes use only dietary supplements that have been certified by a third-party program that tests for substances prohibited in sport. USADA currently recognizes NSF Certified for Sport as the program best suited for athletes to reduce the risk from supplements.”

Abers has been stripped of the title and all results after the date of sample collection, September 16, 2021. He is ineligible to compete until October 5, 2022.