USAC Olympic long team to include Katie Courtney, Chloe Dygert, Sepp Kuss, Tejay van Garderen

USA Cycling announced the long team for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday, June 11.

The squads who will represent the United States at the XXXII Olympiad for road, track, and mountain bike will not be finalized until after May 2021.

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM Racing) is the only woman to earn an automatic berth, based on her fifth-place performance at the 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships. Two more women from the long team will join Courtney, in Tokyo.

Based on rankings, just one male will be eligible to represent the United States at the Games in mountain biking.

Multi-time world champion Chloe Dygert (TWENTY20 Cycling) received an automatic berth based on her winning the 2019 UCI individual time trial world championships. Eight more women will be named to the road team. All eight women are eligible to be named to the United States Olympic team based on having previously met qualification standards.

USA Cycling’s president and CEO, Rob DeMartini, said, “It is so inspiring to see these men and women who have worked their whole lives for this moment and to get one step closer to their Olympic dreams.”

The men’s road long team had two automatic nominations while the remaining slots were filled through discretionary nominations based on international results.

With nine automatic nominations, the women’s track long team is deep — and looking for gold in Tokyo. Returning from the Rio Games are women’s team pursuit silver medallists Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente (TWENTY20 Cycling). Joining Dygert and Valente are Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Lily Williams (Rally Cycling), named to the team based on their gold-medal performance at the 2020 UCI track world championships.

Discretionary nominations were awarded to two men, while a third received an automatic nomination, to the men’s track long team.

Women’s Mountain Bike Long Team

Haley Batten (Park City, UT; Specialized Factory Racing)*

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, CA.; SCOTT/ SRAM Racing)*

Lea Davison (Jericho, VT; TWENTY20 Cycling)*

Hannah Finchamp (Altadena, CA; Orange Seal Off-Road Team)*

Erin Huck (Boulder, CO; Stages Cycling-Scott)*

Chloe Woodruff (Prescott, AZ; Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)*

Men’s Mountain Bike Long Team:

Christopher Blevins (Durango, CO.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Keegan Swenson (Park City, UT; Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)

Women’s Road Long Team

Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, IN; TWENTY20 Cycling)*

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Marina del Rey, CA; Rally Cycling)*

Katie Hall (Mercer Island, WA; Boels–Dolmans)*

Amber Neben (Irvine, CA; Cogeas Mettler Cycling)*

Coryn Rivera (Huntington Beach, CA; Team Sunweb)*

Lauren Stephens (Mesquite, TX; Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank)*

Leah Thomas (Santa Clara, CA; Bigla Katusha)*

Tayler Wiles (Murray, UT; Trek-Segafredo)*

Ruth Winder (Lafayette, CA; Trek-Segafredo)*

Men’s Road Long Team

Lawson Craddock (Houston, TX; EF Pro Cycling)

Ian Garrison (Decatur, GA; Deceuninck – Quick-Step)*

Alex Howes (Nederland, CO; EF Pro Cycling)*

Sepp Kuss (Durango, CO; Team Jumbo Visma)

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix, AZ; UAE Team Emirates)

Neilson Powless (Roseville, CA; EF Pro Cycling)

Tejay van Garderen (Aspen, CO; EF Pro Cycling)

Women’s Track Long Team

Christina Birch (Gilbert, AZ.)*

Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, IN; TWENTY20 Cycling)*

Maddie Godby (Colorado Springs, CO)*

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, CA; Rally Cycling)*

Mandy Marquardt (Allentown, PA; Team Novo Nordisk)*

Kendall Ryan (Los Angeles, CA; Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank)*

Jennifer Valente (San Diego, CA; TWENTY20 Cycling)*

Emma White (Albany, NY; Rally Cycling)*

Lily Williams (Asheville, NC; Rally Cycling)*

Men’s Track Long Team

Adrian Hegvary (Asheville, NC)

Daniel Holloway (Boulder, CO.; Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, CA; Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)*

*Denotes an automatic nomination to the long team