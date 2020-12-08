USA Cycling welcomes Reggie Miller to its board of directors

Basketball legend Reggie Miller is one of four new members added to the USA Cycling board of directors.

Miller is an NBA Hall of Fame inductee. He was one of the best all-around shooters and a five-time NBA All-Star who scored more than 25,000 points throughout his career which also includes a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, GA. Since his retirement from pro ball, Miller has taken to mountain biking, and he focuses on cross country and endurance racing, but adds that he still rides the road to get miles in.

The new board structure was approved by a vote on December 1, and the new board members joined USAC on December 8. Along with the new board additions, the restructuring gives the USAC board a focus on athlete input directly to the group with athlete representation accounting for four of the twelve voting seats.

Alison Tetrick (second from left) is the road athlete director.

“USA Cycling has taken great measures to put the athlete first,” said Alison Tetrick, the road athlete director. “With the new structure, athlete input directly to the Board becomes stronger and is exciting for the future of the organization.”

Joining Miller as new USAC board members are Lucia Deng, Ed Ewing, and Brendan Quirk.

“We are honored to have Lucia, Ed, Reggie and Brendan join the USA Cycling board to guide us in championing the sport of cycling and building an organization for the future,” said Rob DeMartini, CEO of USA Cycling. “Lucia, Ed, Reggie, and Brendan all bring unique perspectives, experience, and passion for cycling, and we welcome their input and guidance in championing American cycling at every level.”

Lucia Deng is a corporate transactional attorney specializing in healthcare technology. She’s currently on the board of Century Road Club Association (CRCA) — where she’s previously been president — as well as serving as the women’s representative and license upgrade coordinator for the New York State Bicycle Racing Association (NYSBRA).

Ed Ewing comes to the USAC board with a background that includes more than 31 years in sales and marketing, as well as project development, strategic planning, and nonprofit leadership experience. In 2007, Ewing co-founded and directed the Major Taylor Project — a youth development cycling initiative focused on creating access and opportunities for people of color — specifically for youth in diverse and underserved communities. Ewing has served on Bike Works’ Racial Equity Taskforce for several years.

Brendan Quirk brings industry experience to the USAC board, as the current CEO of Allied Cycle Works. Quirk is an American cycling industry veteran; he co-founded Competitive Cyclist, and later served as an executive vice president at Backcountry.com. He was the North American president of Rapha, and the cycling program director for Runway Group, tasked with bringing cycling brands to Northwest Arkansas to make it “a magnet for cycling tourism.”

Bob Stapleton, Chairman of USA Cycling board of directors said, “The success of this process and the new structure would not have been possible without the excellent work and collaboration of our outgoing board members. We are forever in the debt to these members and their impact on the sport of cycling. Their contributions to USA Cycling and the sport have made it possible for USA Cycling to celebrate its first 100 years and welcome four new distinguished individuals to our Board to kickstart the next 100 years.”