USA Cycling offers cost cuts for event organizers

USA Cycling (USAC) is coming to the aid of organizers looking to host events through the remainder of 2020.

As part of its roadmap for assisting clubs, teams and organizers returning to action in a post-coronavirus world, the governing body will provide financial assistance to events able to safely mitigate risk and operate within local and state health guidelines.

“We understand many events are looking at higher costs and possible lower participation,” said Chuck Hodge, USAC chief of racing and events. “We want to support those events that are able to safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The move is designed to cover additional costs incurred as a result of the need to purchase PPE for staff, increase handwash facilities, and provide additional signage.

As part of its support packages, USAC is waiving all permit fees for the remainder of 2020 and decreasing insurance surcharges across all event types. Any events that have already paid permit fees can obtain refunds or allocations to a future event. The governing body will also be offering support to non-traditional events such as virtual rides or challenge events.

Further details of the support packages available can be obtained by contacting USAC at eventservices@usacycling.org. There is also a wealth of information for organizations looking to get the wheels turning again at USAC’s “Return to Riding and Racing Toolkit.”