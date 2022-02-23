Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

News

USA Cycling members get VeloNews membership plus Peloton magazine free

Got a USA Cycling license? Then you're entitled to free VeloNews + Peloton membership for as many years as you keep your license current.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

If you have a USA Cycling racing license, then you are entitled to a full VeloNews membership to read everything we publish plus a subscription to Peloton magazine.

Further, this free VeloNews + Peloton membership for USA Cycling members extends for as long as you have a USA Cycling license.

Yesterday (February 21) USA Cycling emailed each license holder a distinct code to activate their VeloNews + Peloton membership.

If you’re a USA license holder, go check your email! If you’re not, you can sign up here.

You can also use this same code to sign up for member access to our sister site Beta instead of VeloNews + Peloton. We won’t hold it against you… too much.

VeloNews magazine and Peloton magazine merged this year. All longtime VeloNews subscribers and current members now get Peloton magazine.

If your racing has you more on gravel than pavement these days, you can also get the same free deal by signing up for a Belgian Waffle Ride event. Once you have, just check your inbox for an email from Outside for your free membership code. This is good for one year.

Lastly, if you’re not a USA Cycling member or a BWR rider, of course you can still get complete access to everything we publish on VeloNews plus a subscription to Peloton. Right now the Cycling Bundle is on sale for $24 for a year. Normally it’s $49/year.

However you choose to get your membership, we appreciate your support!

Please note, VeloNews magazine merged with Peloton magazine this year. All current subscribers and members now receive Peloton magazine, which features work done by the staffs of CyclingTips, VeloNews, and Peloton.

Stay On Topic

promo logo