USA Cycling members get VeloNews membership plus Peloton magazine free

If you have a USA Cycling racing license, then you are entitled to a full VeloNews membership to read everything we publish plus a subscription to Peloton magazine.

Further, this free VeloNews + Peloton membership for USA Cycling members extends for as long as you have a USA Cycling license.

Yesterday (February 21) USA Cycling emailed each license holder a distinct code to activate their VeloNews + Peloton membership.

If you’re a USA license holder, go check your email! If you’re not, you can sign up here.

You can also use this same code to sign up for member access to our sister site Beta instead of VeloNews + Peloton. We won’t hold it against you… too much.

VeloNews magazine and Peloton magazine merged this year. All longtime VeloNews subscribers and current members now get Peloton magazine.

If your racing has you more on gravel than pavement these days, you can also get the same free deal by signing up for a Belgian Waffle Ride event. Once you have, just check your inbox for an email from Outside for your free membership code. This is good for one year.

Lastly, if you’re not a USA Cycling member or a BWR rider, of course you can still get complete access to everything we publish on VeloNews plus a subscription to Peloton. Right now the Cycling Bundle is on sale for $24 for a year. Normally it’s $49/year.

However you choose to get your membership, we appreciate your support!

