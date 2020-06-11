USA Cycling long team announcement for Tokyo Olympics

On Thursday, June 11 at 2 pm EST, cycling commentator Steve Schlanger along with cycling advocate and actor Patrick Dempsey will announce the long teams for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic games.

The announcement will include long teams for road, track, and mountain bike disciplines.

Steve Schlanger has been on NBC’s televised cycling broadcast team, while actor and avid cyclist Patrick Dempsey is the honorary captain of the Olympic cycling team.

“We’re excited to announce our long team. Having a platform for our athletes to shine, and giving our audience the chance to engage with them is a new opportunity for USA Cycling,” said Jim Miller, the chief of sport performance. “We believe we had a good team that would have competed in Tokyo this year. With an extra year to prepare we believe we will have a great team.”

Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Olympics were postponed until July 23 – August 8, 2021. The Paralympics will be held August 24 – September 5, 2021.