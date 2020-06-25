USA Cycling Foundation awards grants to Centers of Excellence programs

USA Cycling announced Thursday grant recipients of nearly $30,000, made possible by a gift from an individual in the USAC Champions Club.

Recipients of $29,750 are 10 Centers of Excellence club teams that were participating in early-season camps and racing prior to the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. These club teams include Lux Cycling, Team Velosport, Bear Development, Twenty20, Team Swift, GS Andiamo, Matrix Cycle Club, Tieni Duro, CT Cycling Advancement, and Boulder Junior Cycling.

In a communication from USA Cycling, Laura Charameda of Team Swift identified the Centers for Excellence program as making a positive impact in cycling, and local communities.

“During this time of economic uncertainty, The USACF grant is more important than ever. The importance of having healthy goals for Team Swift members and their families is currently one of our main focal points. The Center of Excellence program is making a huge difference to our sport and our communities, not only the youth but to all those who do their part to make this program possible. We look forward to 2020 and beyond,” wrote the Team Swift representative.

USAC has also recently expanded the Centers of Excellence program, which will now include Mission Devo Cycling (GA), DC Velo (VA, MD), Team Colorado, Galbraith Gravity Jr. Racing (WA), and Avout Racing (CO).

Centers for Excellence are USA Cycling not-for-profit developmental clubs that specialize in junior and under-23 rider identification and development in road, mountain, cyclocross, and track.

These talent identification environments adhere to Safe Sport guidelines, and serve to identify and nurture riders with aspirations for competing in college, and on the national team.