USA Cycling esports national cycling championship to include multiple age groups

USA Cycling will host the 2022 esports national cycling championships February 20 on RGT Cycling, and racers can contest for national titles in various age groups, similar to masters nationals, in addition to the men’s and women’s elite divisions. USA Cycling is working with Project Echelon, which has organized multiple virtual races.

“We are happy to be able to work with our partners to host an esports national championship this year, and recognize the athletes and team that have made this a vibrant new form of competition over the past few years,” said USA Cycling chief of racing and events Chuck Hodge.

A detailed preview of the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic course — which will host the championships — can be found on the RGT platform.

Each lap of the course is 27.79km with 319m of elevation gain, not including any lead-in.

Elite men and women will each race three laps.

Men and women in the 35-50 and 50-60 age bands will race a total of two laps on the same course.

Men and women in the 11-16 and 17-18 age bands will race one lap.

Within each age band, racers are categorized in five-year increments (e.g., 35-39, 40-44, etc.).

All racers must hold a current USA Cycling racing license.

A qualification guide for the 2022 esports national cycling championship is available from USA Cycling.

The esports national cycling championship event registration fee is $10 per race.

The 2022 UCI esports world cycling championships will be hosted on the Zwift platform on February 26.