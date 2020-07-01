USA Cycling cancels pro road nationals, other national championships

USA Cycling (USAC) today canceled multiple 2020 national championship events, including the pro races, due to the ongoing challenges of holding events during the coronavirus pandemic. Among other things, this means that current national road champions Ruth Winder and Alex Howes may continue to wear the Stars and Stripes jerseys until the 2021 event.

“As we have gotten closer to decision dates, it has become clear that many of the challenges in conducting safe and fair nationals are insurmountable,” the governing body said in a press release. “In the end, we do not feel confident that we can ensure the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, and host communities.”

Although numerous plans and options were discussed in regard to structuring the events safely, USAC has canceled the following:

USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships

USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships

USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships

USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championships

USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships

USA Cycling Elite and Junior Track National Championships

USA Cycling Masters Track National Championships

USAC is continuing to work through options for the fall collegiate events, freestyle BMX, mountain bike marathon, and cyclocross nationals. The next communication regarding the status of these events is expected on or before July 31. The governing body is also beginning to develop its 2021 schedule.

“We understand this news has been difficult to read, and it has been hard to write,” the statement read. “It is difficult to fully express our disappointment in how this season has developed for everyone. Please be safe and enjoy some time on the bike, we remain committed to the future of national championships and look forward to seeing you at next year’s events.”