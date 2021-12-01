USA Cycling announces first all-female set of athlete reps on board of directors

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

As of today, four new athlete representatives sit on USA Cycling’s 10-person board of directors. Former pro racers Cari Higgins and Meredith Miller, along with Tokyo Olympian Maddie Godby, join Alison Tetrick, who returns for a second term on the USAC board.

It is the first time all four positions have been filled by women. The positions are determined, per United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules, from a pool of candidates and voters who have represented the United States at the Olympics, world championships, or Pan American Games in the previous 10 years.

Higgins, Miller, Godby, and Tetrick will serve through 2024.

Tetrick said that the role entails advocating for the elite athletes that are racing at the highest levels, with medal ambitions, and also helping to maintain a grassroots development pipeline.

“It has been an honor to serve on the USAC board as an athlete rep for the last several years,” Tetrick told VeloNews. “We have many inspiring USA cyclists to celebrate and many more to come. By lowering the barrier to entry and increasing inclusivity in cycling, I will continue to work on showcasing the stories of our past, present, and future athletes from unique backgrounds and disciplines to podiums worldwide.”

“These last few years have been peppered with hardship and struggles for our elite athletes and members alike. But the silver lining is the number of people rekindling their love of the bike — or meeting it for the first time,” Tetrick said. “With the influx of new cyclists, we have an incredible opportunity to inspire more generations of cyclists. Riding bikes doesn’t mean you have to race a bike, but I am encouraged that USAC is uniquely capable of introducing and supporting cycling to the grassroots cycling community and organized event riders at a national scale.”

Miller told VeloNews that she would like to help USA Cycling connect with people who have gotten into cycling recently, as well as helping to fund those with Olympic aspirations.

“USAC has a huge opportunity to broaden its membership base through marketing campaigns and value adds for individuals who are recreational riders and general consumers,” Miller said. “On the elite side, American cycling is stronger than ever and our athletes have huge potential to bring home a string of medals across all disciplines from the Paris and Los Angeles Games.”

Miller said having women fill all four athlete representative positions is a sign of the times.

“Women’s sport, particularly cycling, is experiencing significant growth as women collectively have a louder voice and more seats at the table,” she said. “I’m honored to be one of the four female representatives and excited to be a member of the USAC board of directors.”

Meet the new USAC board athlete reps

Cari Higgins (Boulder, CO) A 23-time U.S. national champion on the track, Higgins represented Team USA on numerous occasions throughout her career, including winning seven medals in the Pan American Championships between 2009-2012.

Alison Tetrick (Petaluma, CA) After a pro road career that included a bronze medal in the team time trial at the 2014 world championships – Tetrick became a pioneer in gravel cycling. She won the 2017 Unbound Gravel, and remains active in gravel racing. She has served on the USA Cycling Board since 2015.

Meredith Miller (Boulder, CO) A longtime road professional who represented Team USA at the 2009 road world championships and at the cyclocross worlds from 2010-2016. Since retiring from racing, Miller has worked as a commentator, at Rapha, and now at Shimano.

Maddie Godby (Colorado Springs, CO) A longtime star of American track cycling, Godby has won multiple World Cup events and two medals at the Pan American Championships. Godby most recently represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both the Keirin and sprint.

Higgins will also represent USA Cycling on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s (USOPC) Athlete Advisory Council.

“We’re grateful for the willingness of this incredible group of women to represent athletes on our board of directors,” said USA Cycling chairman of the board Brendan Quirk. “We place enormous weight on our responsibility to serve our elite riders, and I’m excited they’ll be guiding us in those efforts. They represent 33.3 percent of our board seats, and will be in a position to make a big impact.”

The board also includes At Large members Lucia Deng, Ed Ewing, Reggie Miller, and Brendan Quirk, plus Foundation members Matt Barger and Greg Allen.

“Our board composition as a whole is now approaching 50 percent women representation. This is a big step forward in our efforts to champion inclusion, and to maximize the positive impact inclusion can make to cycling in America,” Quirk said.