USA Cycling announces Pro Cross Country Tour for 2021

Professional cross country mountain bikers from the United States bore the brunt of the pandemic’s effects on racing in 2020, but in 2021 they might have a chance to recoup their losses.

On Thursday, USA Cycling announced the schedule for the 2021 Pro Cross-Country Tour (ProXCT). During eight weekends from March through late July, cross-country mountain bikers will have the opportunity to race at short track, cross country, and marathon mountain bike events at seven different host venues.

Some of the venues will be familiar to riders, like the opening U.S. Cup at Vail Lake, California. In April, Riders will have two opportunities to compete at a new host venue in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The series also includes the Sea Otter Classic in May and ends with the high-altitude marathon Telluride 100.

Most events will also have amateur categories. At the conclusion of the calendar, individual elite series champions will be crowned.

The series could have major implications for athletes vying for a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo games.

Athletes from the United States and other nations were at a significant disadvantage during the truncated 2020 race season because of travel restrictions and the risk of coronavirus transmission. This disparity in racing opportunities raised concerns over the equity of points distribution during 2020.

The opening race of the 2021 ProXCT is scheduled for March 14, 2021 at Vail Lake, CA.

USA Cycling maintains that the schedule is pending the COVID-19 situation and “is dependent upon permissions given by the venue, the local health department, state regulations, etc. The UCI also has COVID protocols in place that the event must adhere to, to maintain calendar status.”

“If the event has all local permissions, has met all the local regulations, and has met the UCI requirements we will permit them,” said a representative from USA Cycling.

2021 Pro XCT Calendar: