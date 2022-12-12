USA Cycling announces 2023 national championship dates and locations

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

USA Cycling has announced the dates and locations of many of its national championship events for 2023, including pro road, amateur road, and cyclocross.

“For so many of our members, racing in a national championship is the peak of their season,” said Brendan Quirk, president & CEO of USA Cycling. “We’re encouraged by the growth we’ve seen in participation in 2022, and we’re excited for this trend to continue in 2023.”

Pro road nationals return to Knoxville, Tennessee, June 22-25 for the final year of a seven-year agreement between the region and USA Cycling.

“This will be the last year of our current agreement, and we will warmly welcome the riders back in the future,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville.

Cyclocross nationals will return to Louisville, Kentucky, December 5-10 to the same Joe Creason Park venue that hosted in 2018.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to again host this national championship with elite athletes, officials, and spectators converging on Louisville from across the US,” said Louisville sports commission vice president of sports development, Greg Fante.

After hosting the 2021 and 2022 masters road championships, Albuquerque, New Mexico will welcome the collegiate road championship for the next two years. The 2023 event is scheduled for May 5-7.

Roanoke, Virginia, will host amateur road nationals June 13-17, testing athletes on the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Elite, junior, and para track events will take place at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, California, just south of Los Angeles, July 5-9. The masters track championship will be in Rock Hill, South Carolina, August 8-13. Collegiate track will be held at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, September 14-17. And madison track nationals will return to the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit, Michigan, November 10-12 for the final track championship of the year.

Collegiate BMX nationals head to Bakersfield, California, March 10-11, while the elite BMX events will be May 7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gran Fondo nationals will be held September 17 in Frederick, Maryland.

The 12 confirmed USA Cycling national championship events so far.



Still to be announced

The first gravel national championship does not yet have a released date, time frame, or location.

Six more events are still waiting on final dates or locations that will be announced later.

Endurance mountain bike and gravity mountain bike will be two separate events in 2023 and will take place on alternating weeks in mid-July.

Masters road will take place in Augusta, Georgia, in the fall.

Marathon Mountain Bike will be held in Auburn, Alabama in the fall, the city’s first time as host.

Collegiate mountain bike does not yet have a released location but is currently set for October 12-15.