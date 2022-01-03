Update: Amy Pieters remains in medically induced coma

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) remains in a medically-induced coma following a crash on December 23, 2021.

The three-time track world champion crashed while training on the road with the Dutch national cycling squad at a training camp in Calpe, Spain.

Pieters lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital near Alicante, where she underwent surgery to alleviate cranial pressure.

No updates about her condition have been announced in recent days, reported Wielerflits.

In the past week, the professional cycling community has rallied around Pieters and her family, using the hashtag #StayStrongAmy on social media to show support for the 30-year-old.

At the recent Dutch track national championship in Apeldoorn, riders displayed “Amy” on their shorts, with a stylized heart substituted for the “m” in her name.

World champion cyclocross racer Lucinda Brand — displaying a similar “Amy” with a heart on top of her helmet while racing at the recent GP Sven Nys, in Baal — choked up when recalling racing with Pieters at the 2019 World Cup mixed relay.

“This is a very difficult time for me,” Brand said. “Of course, it’s great to win. Unfortunately, cyclocross isn’t important when you look at what’s going on with Amy right now. My thoughts are often there, with her family. I had to keep riding to win, it was so hard. I hope that the Pieters and Amy’s family can get some strength out of this.”

British sprint star Mark Cavendish, a world champion and Olympic medalist on the track, also expressed support for Pieters on social media.

“We are all constantly thinking of you, your family and your teammates. We’re sending all our love,” wrote Cav in an Instagram post.

Italians Filippo Ganna, Elia Viviani, and Elisa Balsamo — who, like Pieters, race on both the road and track — also sent messages of love and support for the stricken rider: “hold on, Amy.”

On January 2, on the fifth day of the Belgian national track championships, a moment of silence was observed with Pieters’ name displayed on the Jumbotron.