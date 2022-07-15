Uno-X Pro rider recovering from surgery after doping control revealed testicular cancer

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Torstein Træen of the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team is recovering from treatment for testicular cancer after a routine doping control revealed dangerous indicators.

The 26-year-old was operated on, and posted a message on Instagram outlining the story.

“I got 99 problems and cancer ain’t one (anymore),” Træen wrote in his Instagram post. “Jokes aside, it has been some crazy months being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Luckily the surgery was successful and I’m finally back enjoying life on the bike.

“I feel really blessed that Uno-X team has had my back through this difficult time. The support from them has been priceless. Can’t wait to be back racing full gas soon.”

Speaking to Norwegian daily VG, the rider explained how a routine doping control revealed high levels of a possible cancer indicator.

“I thought it was nonsense at first, but then they told me I could have testicular cancer,” he told the newspaper.

He underwent surgery to remove a small tumor, and his levels have returned to normal. Further scans confirmed the cancer did not spread and no extra treatment is required.

The 26 year old finished ninth in the Volta a Catalunya and won the climbers jersey at the Tour of the Alps in April, and is now recovering from his scare. He said he hopes to be able to resume training and return to racing before the season is over.