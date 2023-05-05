UCI to reopen consultation on participation of transgender athletes in races

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The UCI confirmed it will reopen the discussion about participation of transgender athletes in sanctioned events.

Following a recent meeting of its management committee in Italy this week, the UCI said Thursday it planned to “analyze the current situation” and make a decision at the world championships in August.

Both national federations and riders will be included in the consultation, though the UCI did not detail how it plans to hold the discussions.

“The UCI’s objective remains the same: to take into consideration, in the context of the evolution of our society, the desire of transgender athletes to practice cycling,” a statement from the UCI on Thursday read.

“The UCI also hears the voices of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors, and will take into account all elements, including the evolution of scientific knowledge.”

The decision to reopen a consultation into the participation of transgender athletes comes after Austin Killips, a transgender woman, won the Tour of the Gila.

Her victory has led to a contentious debate between those who believe transgender women should not be allowed to compete in women-only categories, and those who think they should be permitted.

U.S. rider Hannah Arensman quit cyclocross earlier this year and said that she had done so because of the participation of transgender women. A transgender athlete won the race while Arensman just missed the podium in fourth place.

Currently, the UCI does not restrict transgender women from participating in sanctioned races. However, there are certain requirements they must adhere to before they can compete.

The existing requirements, which were set in June 2022, set out that a transgender woman must have a testosterone level of below 2.5nmol/L for two years and then remain at no higher than that level going forward.

National federations are allowed to place further restrictions, and British Cycling placed a complete ban on transgender athletes taking part in events while it reviewed the situation.