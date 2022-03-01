UCI takes decisive action and bans Russian and Belarusian teams from competition

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

One day after the International Olympic Committee recommended the blocking of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international competitions, the UCI announced its own set of strict measures on Tuesday.

The step was taken after Russian and Belarusian forces invaded Ukraine in recent days and sees UCI teams, national teams, regional teams, and commissaires all suspended from UCI competition and, in the case of events, suspended from the UCI calendar.

The world governing body has however held back from the IOC measure blocking Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing, allowing them to race once they are not doing so as part of teams from those countries.

“The UCI again expresses its very great concern over the situation in Ukraine and firmly condemns the aggression of the Russian and Belarusian governments and their non-respect of the Olympic Truce,” the governing body said following an extraordinary session of the UCI’s management committee on Tuesday. “The UCI wishes to see a return to peace as rapidly as possible and calls for the respect of Olympic values. Indeed, sport in general and cycling, in particular, are vehicles of peace, friendship, solidarity, and tolerance.

“The UCI, which remains a politically neutral organization, laments that the decisions of their government can impact Russian and Belarusian athletes, but it is necessary to be firm in the defense of the Olympic values.”

In addition to the holding of the UCI meeting on Tuesday, the day also saw an emergency meeting of International Federations organized by the IOC.

Presided over by IOC President Thomas Bach, and with the participation of UCI President David Lappartient and UCI Director General Amina Lanaya, the UCI said that it was pointed out at the meeting that the preventative measures are being taken “with the objective of ensuring the integrity and security of sporting competitions and the respect of the Olympic values.”

The decisions reflect the seriousness of the current situation, which has seen high numbers of Russian and Ukrainian forces killed as well as considerable fatalities amongst civilians. There has been widespread damage to Ukrainian infrastructure and allegations of possible war crimes.

Both the IOC and the UCI are traditionally apolitical bodies but have taken a strong position under the circumstances.

Daria Shmeleva of Russia (left) and Liubov Basova of Ukraine. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Teams and events in limbo:

The UCI named a total of six Russian and Belarusian teams which have had their UCI Team status withdrawn. These are the Russian UCI ProTeam Gazprom-RusVelo, Continental team Vozrozhdenie, and track team Marathon-Tula Cycling, plus the Belarusian continental teams CCN Factory Racing and Minsk Cycling Club, with the women’s squad connected to the latter also sidelined. No further applications for UCI status will be allowed by other teams from these countries.

The governing body also named the Russian and Belarussian events which have been withdrawn from the 2022 international calendar, namely the national championships of both countries, as well as five events originally scheduled to take place in the coming months. These are the category 2 track events Grand Prix Moscow 1 (May 20-21), Grand Prix Moscow 2 (May 22) and Grand Prix Saint-Petersburg (May 26-29), the UCI Granfondo Moscow World Series event on May 21-22 and the 2.2-ranked Five Rings of Moscow road event between June 8th and 12th.

Related to this, the UCI said it forbids “all emblems, names, acronyms, flags, and anthems linked to Russia and Belarus” at all events, including the wearing of national champions’ jerseys from either country. It said that any applications from those two countries to organize UCI events will not be considered and that commissaires from both countries would not be appointed until further notice.