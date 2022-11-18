UCI sees 80 founding signatories for climate action charter

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The UCI confirmed 80 stakeholders have become founding signatories of its new climate action charter.

Tour de France and Giro d’Italia organizers ASO and RCS Sport are among the first wave of teams, federations, and event chiefs to sign up to the governing body’s new charter.

Teams Jumbo-Visma, Trek-Segafredo, and EF Education-EasyPost are just an additional selection of the top names that have committed to reducing cycling’s environmental impacts, advancing the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, and promoting everyday cycling.

“I am delighted that so many stakeholders have already committed to our UCI climate action charter. Our aim when adopting this charter was to unite cycling’s stakeholders to reduce our sport’s emissions and help slow climate change. We need to work together, learn from each other and collaborate on solutions for the shared challenges we face to achieve climate neutrality for our sport,” said UCI President David Lappartient.

“It is clear from the early response that our stakeholders share our concerns and desire to contribute to a better world, and I look forward to seeing the list of signatories lengthen.”

Signing the charter obliges organizations to measure and report emissions to internationally recognized standards and take concrete actions to reduce waste and energy demand.

The UCI’s recently introduced code is seen as a stepping stone toward a more formal sustainability program, due to be launched in the coming years.

The full list of signatories to the UCI climate action charter can be found here.