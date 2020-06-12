UCI: World champions can wear rainbow an extra year if worlds gets canceled

Some world champions may get two years in the rainbow jersey.

This week the UCI’s Management Committee met to decide how to proceed with its various world championships events, and what to do in case those events are canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision: Allow world champions wear their respective rainbow jerseys an extra season.

“UCI world champions who are unable to defend their title this year will be able to wear their rainbow jersey until the next edition of the relevant worlds,” the UCI said in its release.

The decision immediately impacts those junior track riders who won world titles in 2019. On Friday the UCI revealed that it would cancel the 2020 junior track world championships, slated to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from August 16-21. The event will be held in Cairo next year, with the 2021 host Tel-Aviv now moved back a year to 2022.

The decision impacts American Megan Jastrab, who became the first American to win the junior world title in the Omnium when she took the event in Frankfurt, Germany in August, 2019. Now, Jastrab’s rainbow stripes on the track will last until 2021.

While the decision at this point only impacts junior worlds, it does establish a precedent for how the UCI will treat other world champions, should their respective worlds be canceled. The UCI has multiple world championships on the 2020 calendar, and not all have been finalized on the calendar. The UCI recently moved its marathon mountain-bike world championships from Manizales, Colombia to Elba, Italy, however the governing body has not decided a date for the event.

Right now the UCI road world championships are still slated to run September 20-27 in Aigle, Switzerland. Mountain-bike worlds will run October 7011 in Leongang, Austria.