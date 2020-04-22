UCI joins United Nations’ climate action framework

The UCI has stepped up its efforts to promote cycling as a leading environmentally-friendly sport.

The governing body has confirmed that it has signed the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework. The framework pulls together governing bodies, competitions, teams and franchises from a range of sports with the aims of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from sport.

The UN’s initiative was launched in 2018 in collaboration with the Olympic Committee (IOC). By joining, the UCI commits to the following five principles:

Undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility; Reducing overall climate impact; Educating for climate action; Promoting sustainable and responsible consumption; Advocating for climate action through communication.

The UCI is planning on producing a toolkit for use across the sport later this year focused on sustainability and advocacy. “Choosing the bicycle as a major policy solution to the climate crisis will help reduce emissions and improve the health of hundreds of millions of people around the world,” read their release, Wednesday.

“Signing the UN’s Sport for Climate Action Framework is a big step that our Federation is proud to take,” UCI Director General Amina Lanaya said. “We are fully committed to making professional cycling one of the world’s most environmentally friendly sports, and to promoting cycling as a mode of transport in order to unlock a greener and healthier future for all.”