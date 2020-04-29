UCI delays updated 2020 racing calendar

The UCI has decided to postpone the scheduled release of the WorldTour calendar, which has been upset by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The measures recently taken by some European governments [on the] material restriction of mass sports events should be taken into account,” said the governing body of international cycling.

“The UCI and its partners have a need to continue their work,” a representative added, recognizing that “some issues still remain outstanding,” when trying to schedule men’s and women’s cycling events.

The UCI has set Tuesday, May 5, for the publication of a new WorldTour calendar, after a meeting with the Professional Cycling Council (CCP).

For now, the only dates that have been verified so far are those of the Tour de France (August 29 to September 20) and road world championships, in Switzerland (September 20 to 27).

Besides the WorldTour calendar, the rules of participation — including the number of team riders allowed in races — will also be specified by a to-be-created steering group.