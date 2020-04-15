UCI confirms Tour start for late August, followed by Giro, Vuelta

Officials finalize roadmap for resumption of racing set to begin with the Tour in late August, with the Giro and Vuelta slated for after worlds. Women's calendar still to come.

The Tour de France will be raced starting in late August, with the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España coming later this fall after the world championships, the UCI confirmed Wednesday.

The UCI met with key stakeholders Wednesday to build a roadmap for a resumption of racing later this summer, assuming that conditions during the coronavirus pandemic allow so.

Here are the key takeaways:

>> The Tour de France will be rescheduled from August 29 to September 20, following its planned route from Nice to Paris. “Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling’s economy and its exposure, in particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility,” a press release stated.

>> The 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland, are maintained at the scheduled dates, September 20-27. The competition program does not change.

>> The Giro d’Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta a España, with dates to be determined. The national championships, organized by the national federations, will take place on the weekend of 22-23 August.

>> Cycling’s five monuments will all be rescheduled, at dates still to be defined.

>> A revised version of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar and a new version of the UCI international calendar will be announced by May 15. “This calendar will nevertheless remain dependent on the world health situation,” a statement read.

>> A suspension of racing will be extended by one month until 1st July for UCI-sanctioned races, and until August 1 for UCI WorldTour events.

The UCI also confirmed that an agreement was reached between the UCI, the team’s group and riders’ union to restructure rider contracts, with a “framework that will enable teams that find themselves in serious financial difficulty to take measures necessary for their survival, while preserving the rights of their riders and staff in this uncertain context. This agreement is testimony to the sense of responsibility of cycling’s different players in a period where unity is essential to limiting as far as possible the negative effects of the crisis,” a statement read.

“I would like to pay tribute to the representatives of the organizers, teams and riders for their collaboration and their commitment in these difficult times,” said UCI President David Lappartient. “We still have work to do to finalize the establishment of an entirely revised 2020 UCI International Calendar given the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the world, but [the] first very important step has been taken today. Likewise, we have established a framework that will allow the fundamental rights of teams’ riders and staff to be preserved, while enabling the measures necessary for the survival of these teams to be taken. Together, we will manage to get through this crisis and rebuild cycling post-COVID-19.”